Paul Reubens Remembered: Natasha Lyonne, Jimmy Kimmel Honor ‘True Original’ Behind Pee-wee Herman

Paul Reubens, the actor who created and portrayed Pee-wee Herman and delighted generations of kids and adults with his singular zaniness, died Sunday night, at the age of 70, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Though Pee-wee largely ostensibly as children’s entertainment, the character’s appeal was vast, and Reuben’s work was deeply influential to a generation of comedians and performers.

One such disciple, Natasha Lyonne, who made her made her TV acting debut on Pee-wee’s Playhouse when she was 6 years old, honored Reubens on Twitter, writing, “Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is.”

Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is. ♥️♥️💔 #PaulReubens #PeeWeeHerman ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GMcBaEgWix — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) July 31, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel, meanwhile, said Reubens was “like no one else,” describing him as “a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”

Conan O’Brien also wrote that there is “no tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts.”

Sarah Sherman (a.k.a. Sarah Squirm), one of Saturday Night Live’s recent breakout performers whose penchant for the outlandish and bizarre is directly in the Pee-wee lineage, called Reubens her “patron saint.” She continued, “You invented everything. You created a world we all wish we could live in. PEE WEE FOR FUCKING EVER!!!!”

Cheech Marin remembered Reubens as "one of the funniest actors I knew, and a great friend." Marin and his partner Tommy Chong gave Reubens/Pee-wee an early platform in the Eighties, enlisting him for parts in two of their movies. "He was an indelible character in our movies, and will be so missed," Marin said.

Guillermo del Toro called Reubens the “patron saints of all misfitted, weird, maladjusted, wonderful, miraculous oddities.

Reubens was, of course, plenty beloved beyond the comedy world. Jack White, who collaborated with Reubens on a few occasions, called him “an actor and comedian of incredible talent,” as well as “a good friend to me and reached out any time he felt I was in need. A generous soul who never forgot a birthday or christmas card for those he loved. He had incredible taste in music and was very funny in everyday life.”

White also recalled working with Reubens on the Raconteurs’ “Steady As She Goes” video, saying, “I first got to witness his gift while filming a video for the Raconteurs together, and we became friends instantly. I was just thinking about you last night Paul, peace be with you.”

k.d. lang, who appeared in Reubens’ Christmas special, shared, “He was a genius. Gifted with curating humor with a good dose of social commentary,” she wrote, continuing, “I hope he is celebrated for that. Unfettered. As so he should. Swift rebirth you gorgeous light.”

The actress Daryl Hannah shared a throwback photo with Reubens, writing: LOVE u forever P.W.

Paul creative genius & friend who never, in over 40 years, failed to send a hilarious message on a birthday, holiday or special event. What a wonderful human & incredible talent. ‘A loner … A rebel.’ One of a kind. Today’s word is — heartbroken.”

And Cher, who guested on a Pee-wee’s Playhouse Christmas special, honored Reubens with a bit of Shakespeare. “Goodbye Paul. Goodnight sweet prince. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. Hamlet. William Shakespeare.”

This story is developing…