Anyone Having Fun Yet? ‘Party Down’ Sets Season Three Premiere Date

Television’s least productive, but most lovable, catering team is back with Starz confirming that the third season of Party Down will arrive next February.

The cult comedy will hit Starz’s streaming app and on-demand platforms at midnight Feb. 24, with the episode getting a proper broadcast premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT that same day. The season will comprise six episodes.

Accompanying the premiere announcement is a short teaser that gives the cast a bit of the Brady Bunch treatment set to Kool and the Gang's 1980 party classic, "Celebrate." The clip ends with Adam Scott's character, Henry Pollard, reluctantly reciting his classic catchphrase, "Are we having fun yet?"

the gang is BACK! #partydown returns for the biggest event ever on February 24. tag your +1 below. pic.twitter.com/drMKzlHc3Y — Party Down (@PartyDownSTARZ) December 14, 2022

Season Three of Party Down will arrive nearly 13 years after the show’s second, which aired back in the summer of 2010. Plot details for the new season are scant, but per a short premise, the catering team will once again be thrown into the surreal world of Los Angeles events following an unexpected reunion.

The new season of Party Down will feature much of the original cast reprising their roles, including Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally (of the core cast, only Lizzy Caplan was unable to participate due to scheduling conflicts). The show will also welcome a few new cast members, including Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, and Zoë Chao, while James Marsden will have a recurring guest role.