Pamela Anderson Is Ready to ‘Take Control of the Narrative’ in New Netflix Documentary Trailer

Pamela Anderson gets the chance to tell her story her way in the new trailer for the upcoming documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, set to arrive Jan. 31 on Netflix.

The opening moments of the clip seem to encapsulate the project’s aim, with Anderson appearing to react to the renewed interest in her infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee (likely spurred by the Hulu miniseries Pam and Tommy). “I didn’t sleep last night at all,” she says. “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive. And now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

The trailer goes on to tease a mix of archival footage, and new interviews as Anderson reflects on her rise to fame. The clip also finds her meditating on everything from the lack of respect she’s received throughout her career to learning not to care about what people think.

“You have to be brave,” Anderson says, “and you gotta use what you got. Why can’t we be the heroes of our life story?”

Pamela, a Love Story was directed by Ryan White. The project’s Jan. 31 release will coincide with the publication of Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela.

“It feels like some kind of miracle- to be retracing the painful steps of my youth,” Anderson said on Instagram after announcing the book last year. “I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the playboy mansion. Just one girls messy life. A celebration — of imperfections. The book is a unpolished attempt. I had no co writer. My life — as a mother, as an activist, and as an actress.”