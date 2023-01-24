Austin Butler Says ‘Elvis’ Oscar Nomination Honors Lisa Marie Presley: ‘This Is for Her’

The nominations for the 2023 Oscars are officially out, and both first-timers and Academy Award veterans are sharing their reactions to being up for the prestigious award.

Austin Butler, who earned a nod for Best Actor for his role as the King of Rock and Roll in Elvis, used the moment to remember Lisa Marie Presley, who died unexpectedly earlier this month.

“It’s sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me,” Butler said during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna. “It’s the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know?”

“It’s just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her,” he added. “This is for her.”

Minutes after the Oscar nods were announced, Paul Mescal’s younger sister shared a screenshot of a video call between the actor and their family as they reacted to the Irish star earning a nomination for Best Actor for his role as Calum in Aftersun.

“This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun,” Paul said in a statement. “To be recognized by the Academy is such an insane honor and I’m so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!”

Along with first-time nominees Mescal and Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, and Bill Nighy are also up for Best Actor.

Jamie Lee Curtis also shared her surprise and delight for being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Deirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Curtis posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram, including one of herself looking shocked in front of a computer screen as she heard the news of her nomination.

"THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE!" she wrote, adding, "Then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband. No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy captured by a friend. Hey @everythingeverywheremovie we went to 11!"

Curtis’ co-star Michelle Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian actress to be nominated in the Best Actress category. Yeoh called the nomination the “cherry on the cake” to her lengthy career’s success. Her film Everything Everywhere All At Once earned a total of 11 nods.

“It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.”

“But the reason why you do films and you present your babies out to the world is because you want the story to be told, you want the people to understand, whether it’s your culture, whether it’s certain very poignant stories, or important tales, to be told,” she added. “I think this is beyond just me. It represents so many who have hoped to be seen in this way, to have a seat at the table, to say, ‘I am of value too, I need to be seen too.’”

Angela Bassett — who earned a nod for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making history as the first Marvel Universe nomination — shared a statement touching on her connection with her role of Queen Ramonda.

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power," she said. "Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning."

She added, “Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it’s brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera.”

Among the stars to receive their first-ever nominations are Ana de Armas, Ke Huy Quan, Rihanna, Stephanie Hsu, and Tems.