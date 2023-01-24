Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, ‘Elvis,‘ and ’Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Earn Top Nods
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Elvis, and The Fabelmans all picked up a trove of nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday, Jan. 24.
The indie multi-verse smash Everything Everywhere All At Once led all nominees with 11, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, and acting noms for its core cast, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.
Elvis and The Fabelmans also picked up Best Picture nominations. The other contenders for the Oscars’ top prize include Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.
Elvis star Austin Butler notched a nomination for Best Actor, as did Brendan Fraser, who was nominated for his big comeback performance in The Whale. Colin Farrell earned a nomination as well for The Banshees of Inisherin, as did Bill Nighy for Living and Paul Mescal for Aftersun.
For Best Actress, Yeoh will be up against two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, who was nominated for her performance as the titular conductor in Tár. Ana de Armas also secured a nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, while Michelle Williams was nominated for her performance in The Fabelmans. And Andrea Riseborough’s dark-horse, celebrity-studded campaign also paid off as the actress secured a nomination for her turn in To Leslie.
Meanwhile in the Best Director category, Everything Everywhere duo the Daniels will compete against Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, Todd field for Tár, and Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness. No women were nominated in this category one year after Jane Campion became just the third woman ever to win Best Director at last year’s Oscars.
In the Supporting Actress category, Everything Everywhere’s Hsu and Curtis will be up against Angela Basset for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hong Chau for The Whale, and Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin. Condon’s two Banshees costars, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan picked up Best Supporting Actor nods, and they’ll be up against Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans, Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway, and Quan for Everything Everywhere.
There were a couple notable first time nominees in the Best Original Song category: Rihanna and Mitski. The former was nominated for her Black Panther song, “Lift Me Up,” which was co-written with Tems, Ludwig Göransson, and Ryan Coogler; while Mitski co-wrote “This Is a Life” with David Byrne and Ryan Lott for Everything Everywhere. Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s Top Gun: Maverick ballad “Hold My Hand” was also nominated, as was “Naatu Naatu,” the centerpiece number from the Telugu-language blockbuster RRR (it’s also the first song from an Indian movie to be nominated for Best Original Song).
And it wouldn’t be the Best Original Song category if Diane Warren wasn’t also there. The celebrated songwriter earned her 14th nod for “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, and though she’s yet to win the category outright, she did receive an honorary Oscar last year.
Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for all 23 categories during a special livestream broadcast from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
The Oscars will take place on March 12, with Jimmy Kimmel set to return as host. Kimmel last hosted the show in 2018, which also happened to be the last time the Oscars had a single proper host; Kevin Hart backed out of the 2019 show, there was no official host in 2020 or 2021, and last year featured Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes helming the show together.
2023 Oscar Nominees
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actress
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Best International Feature Film
Argentina, 1985
Close
All Quiet on the Western Front
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short
Halout
The Martha Mitchell Effect
The Elephant Whisperers
How Do You Measure a Year?
Stranger at the Gate
Best Original Song
“Applause” by Diane Warren for Tell It Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop for Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj for RRR
“This Is a Life” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everwhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Adapted Screenplay
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
All Quiet on the Western Front
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Live-Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Rise
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
My Year of Dicks
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
The Whale
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Production Design
Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
