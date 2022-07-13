‘Orphan: First Kill’: Esther’s Back to Terrorize Another Family in New Trailer

Thirteen years after Orphan terrified horror genre fans, the titular character is back to terrorize another unsuspecting family in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill.

Despite the lengthy wait for a follow-up to the 2009 horror classic, Isabella Fuhrman — who was just 12 years old when she filmed Orphan; she’s 25 now — seamlessly returns to the role of “Esther,” a thirtysomething woman with a hormonal disorder that allows her to masquerade as a child — but a murderous one, at that.

Given the ending of the 2009 film, Orphan: First Kill turns back the clock and takes place prior to its predecessor. In the prequel, Esther pretends to be Julia Stiles’ character’s missing daughter, who disappeared four years earlier.

“It’s lovely to be back,” Esther says in the trailer. “I missed my family very much.”

But the joyous occasion quickly turns deadly when Esther begins to exhibit strange and sometimes adult-like behaviors.

“I think something’s going on with Esther,” says Stiles’ character. “Esther’s behavior has been so erratic.”

“After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family,” the film’s synopsis states. “Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous ‘child’ at any cost.”

Orphan: First Kill arrives in theaters and on Paramount+ on Aug. 19.