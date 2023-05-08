Cillian Murphy Becomes Death, Destroyer of Worlds in New ‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer

J. Robert Oppenheimer does his darnedest to bring about a little peace by creating the biggest damn bomb the world has ever seen in the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

The upcoming film stars Cillian Murphy as the titular theoretical physicist who spearheaded the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II. The new clip offers a bit of a condensed look at the story, from Oppenheimer and Army Corps of Engineering officer Leslie Groves (Matt Damon) assembling a group of crack scientists to build the bomb in the desert to the detonations in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, and their aftermath.

Some surreal bits of humor are thrown in, like when Oppenheimer gives Groves a deadpan assurance that there’s a “near zero” chance they destroy the entire world before the first A-bomb test. And there are glimpses of how Oppenheimer came to hold a whole lot of guilt and regret over the incredible destruction he wrought upon the world. After he insists to fellow physicist Edward Teller (Benny Safdie) that the bomb will “ensure peace mankind has never seen,” Teller replies, “Until somebody builds a bigger bomb.”

Oppenheimer also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey, Jr., Florence Pugh, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. The film arrives June 21 (the same day as Barbie, so start planning your double features now!).