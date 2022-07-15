‘Only Murders in the Building’ Actually Released That ‘Angel in Flip-Flops’ Song

This week’s episode of the Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building introduced viewers to the brief (but profitable) music career of Steve Martin’s Charles Haden Savage, who — in the show — had a hit single with “Angel in Flip-Flops.” Now, that in-show gag has become an actual song with the release of the entire track.

As mentioned on Only Murders in the Building, “Angel in Flip-Flops” was a hit in Germany prior to the fall of the Berlin Wall, but the single enjoyed a second life as sampling by like “50 rap stars,” including — as name-checked on the episode — Post Malone, Missy Elliott and Del the Funky Homosapien, Martin’s Savage told his podcast mates. He also estimated that the constant sampling brought in revenues of $200,000 a year.

“I’m such a fan of terrible music, how have I never heard this?” Steve Short’s Oliver Putnam asks during the episode.

Martin, a musician in his own right, co-wrote the song alongside Kirker Butler, with Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer serving as producer. Savage’s gig as an actor dabbling in music is a nod to Martin’s own career, as he had a platinum hit with the novelty track “King Tut” before he and his banjo ventured off to Grammy-winning projects with the Steep Canyon Rangers and Edie Brickell.

It’s unclear if yacht rocky “Angel in Flip-Flops” has a Grammy nod in its future, but Only Murders in the Building is up for 17 awards at the upcoming Emmys, including nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series nods for both Steve Martin and Martin Short and more.