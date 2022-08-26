Olivia Wilde Asks Shia LaBeouf Not to Quit ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in Leaked Video: ‘I’m Not Ready to Give Up’

A previously reported video message that Olivia Wilde sent Shia LaBeouf asking him to reconsider his decision to leave Don’t Worry Darling has leaked.

The full contents of the video were reported earlier today by Variety, but the video itself emerged several hours later. LaBeouf had sent Variety the video in an effort to rebuff Wilde’s claims in a recent cover story that she fired the actor from the film due to disagreements over his acting process. LaBeouf countered, saying he left the film on his own because he couldn’t find enough time to rehearse with his co-stars.

Wilde reportedly sent LaBeouf the video several days after he left Don’t Worry Darling in August 2020. In the clip, Wilde says, “I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out.”

she wanted florence to make peace with an abuser you cannot make this up pic.twitter.com/T51dAYcElD — kay (@harrymotif) August 26, 2022

Wilde also appears to allude to some potential tension between LaBeouf and co-star Florence Pugh, saying, “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo,” adding, “If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope?”

A rep for Wilde did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment earlier in the day, nor was there an immediate response regarding the leaked video.