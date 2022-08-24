Olivia Wilde Talks ‘Vicious’ CinemaCon Custody Papers Incident: ‘There’s a Reason I Left That Relationship’

Olivia Wilde has opened about for the first time about the viral incident where she was served with custody papers during her CinemaCon presentation in April.

Speaking about the awkward moment nearly four months later in a new interview with Variety, Wilde said, “It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen.”

While Wilde’s ex Jason Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered” — as the actor previously said in a statement — Wilde noted in the interview that the ambush was obviously premeditated.

“The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought,” she told Variety.

During the Don’t Worry Darling presentation at CinemaCon, where Wilde was discussing her upcoming thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, a person approached her from the crowd and — without security intervening — handed her a manila folder labeled “personal and confidential.”

“This is for me? Is this a script?” Wilde said upon receiving the envelope. After glimpsing the contents, she added, “OK, got it. Thank you.” Wilde, who did not discuss the folder’s contents on stage, continued her presentation while holding the envelope. The incident quickly went viral.

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Wilde said while adding that “the only people who suffered were my kids… When my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

“To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”