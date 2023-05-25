See Jennifer Lawrence in Full ‘Heeere’s Johnny’ Mode in ‘No Hard Feelings’ Trailer

“Doesn’t anyone fuck anymore?” Jennifer Lawrence asks after peering into bedrooms at a high school party and seeing some pretty tame scenes, in the new red-band trailer for the comedy No Hard Feelings. Eventually, she finds the guy she’s looking for – a 19-year-old named Percy (actor Andrew Barth Feldman) – after smashing the door in à la Jack Nicholson in The Shining and growling, “Did you fuck him?!” The girl in bed with Percy just screams, setting up what will likely be a hilarious showdown in the movie, out June 23. Trending Tina Turner, Queen of Rock & Roll, Dead at 83 Georgia GOP Chair Goes Full Flat-Earth, Says Globes Are Part of a Conspiracy Democrats Burst Out in Laughter as Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for ‘Decorum’ Trump’s Lawyers Warn Him: Get Ready to Be Indicted by the Feds

The film’s premise, as revealed in the first red-band trailer, follows Lawrence’s character, Uber driver Maddie, who loses her car and agrees to seduce a couple’s socially awkward son (Percy) before he departs for college in exchange for a new Buick. In the first trailer, she attempts to “abduct” him, and he sprays her with mace. Then she tries to serve him a Long Island iced tea, which he calls the worst iced tea he’s ever had. And she even tries to give him a lap dance.

We see more of the lap dance in the new trailer, and, like everything else Maddie has tried, it doesn’t work out. Percy complains that she’s too heavy on his legs. “Wanna switch?” she asks rhetorically – and the scene cuts to him bouncing up and down on her like a toddler getting a horsey ride. “Yeah, this is good,” he says, gently rising and falling in possibly the least sexual way ever. (Clearly, the title No Hard Feelings is a double-entendre.) If Maddie ever wants to get back to work, she has her work cut out for her.