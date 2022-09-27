Nick Kroll Takes Credit for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama on ‘Fallon’: ‘I’m the Puppeteer’

Don’t Worry Darling has been plagued by a deluge of off-screen drama, but Jimmy Fallon has finally gotten to the bottom of it. In an interview on The Late Show, the film’s co-star Nick Kroll claimed credit for the film’s chaotic debut.

“So, if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s like a thriller,” Kroll explained of the movie, which was No. 1 at the box office over the weekend. “And I think the less you know about the movie going in the better, so that when you’re watching it it’s all new and surprising. So I decided, ‘Let’s create a lot of buzz around the film. But not about the film itself, right?'”

He explained that it was his idea for Harry Styles to spit on Chris Pine in Venice, although Styles ended up kissing Kroll on the mouth instead.

“I’m the puppeteer,” Kroll joked. “So I was like, ‘Hey Harry, you know what would be a great idea? When you walk into the premiere in Venice, spit on Chris Pine.’ And he was like, ‘Got it.’ But then he was like, ‘I don’t know if that’s going to work.’ So then I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe you should just, you know, give me a kiss.’ And then I asked him to spit in my mouth and he wouldn’t do it.”

In the interview, Kroll also discussed his new Netflix comedy special, Little Big Boy, and recently becoming a father.

Last week, Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde went on The Last Show to address many of the rumors and issues swirling around her second film. In a lengthy chat with host Stephen Colbert, the director and actress spoke about everything from firing Shia LaBeouf to tension with star Florence Pugh to whether Harry Styles actually spit on Chris Pine.

In regards to the incident in Venice, where a video of Styles apparently spitting on Pine was wildly viral, Colbert asked, “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer.”

“No, he did not,” Wilde replied. “But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact… He really didn’t.”