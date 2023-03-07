fbpixel
Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart Promote Fake ‘Who’s Having My Baby’ Game Show

The fake show was billed as a slate of female contestants competing to have his next baby
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Nick Cannon Bruce Glikas/WireImage

On Tuesday, Nick Cannon duped the media with a fake pitch for Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon. Billed as the “mother of all games shows” with Kevin Hart as host, the faux show was framed as a slate of female contestants competing to have his next baby.

Variety later announced that the idea for Who’s Having My Baby was a gag dreamed up by Hart himself as a sketch for an upcoming project. According to insiders, the details on what that project actually is will be out tomorrow, per the outlet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cannon shared a teaser for the fake TV series, claiming that he would be starring in E! Entertainment’s *fake* show. In the gag trailer, Cannon gazes upon the prospective mothers while the crowd cheers him on. Hart also shouts, “You’re going to get some contestants that wanna have your baby!”

Cannon is currently the very real father to a dozen children. He shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey; Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell;  Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo Marie, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Hart has taken a shot at Cannon’s fertility before. In December 2020, the comedian rented a Los Angeles billboard that read, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon.”

