Nick Cannon Will Host ‘Beat Shazam’ While Jamie Foxx Recovers From Medical Complication

There have been few updates shared about Jamie Foxx’s health in the three weeks since his daughter Corinne announced that he had suffered a “medical complication.” But one piece of reassurance came from Nick Cannon, who shared last week that the actor is awake and alert, while also teasing the news that he would be lending his friend a helping hand with an upcoming project. Well, on Wednesday it was announced that Cannon will step in as interim host on Foxx’s game series Beat Shazam.

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor,” Cannon told Entertainment Tonight in late April. “I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

Foxx has served as host and executive producer on Beat Shazam since it premiered in 2017 on Fox. His daughter Corinne has also worked alongside him as DJ on the series but will be replaced with Kelly Osborne during the Cannon-hosted shows as she continues to support her father through recovery.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne wrote in a post shared on April 12. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Filming will begin this week for the series ahead of its season six premiere on May 23.