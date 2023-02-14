New Doc Planned on Late ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

A new documentary about cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an accidental shooting on the set of Rust in 2021, has been announced as the embattled Alec Baldwin western prepares to resume filming this spring.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hutchins documentary will cover her life and career, including her work on Rust. It will be directed by Rachel Mason and produced by Julee Metz, while Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, has also signed on as an executive producer.

In a statement, Rust Movie Productions said, “Both Mason and Metz were close friends with Halyna, and they look forward to working with the production to honor their friend and show the brilliance and depth of Halyna’s talent while conveying what her loss has meant to her friends, colleagues and the entire film industry.”

The resumption of filming on Rust was announced last October when Baldwin and the other producers reached a settlement with Matthew Hutchins, who’d filed a wrongful death suit against the production. As part of the deal, it was announced that Matthew would serve as an executive producer on the film and receive a cut of the movie’s profits.

When Rust resumes, it will be with a mix of new and returning crew members. Among the new will be Bianca Cline, who will take over as cinematographer, as well as several safety officers and supervisors as part of an effort to bolster on-set safety protocols (new rules will also be put in place prohibiting working weapons or ammunition on set).

It was also announced that the scene that was being rehearsed when Hutchins was shot has been rewritten, though no further details were given.

Rust director Joel Souza — who was also injured in the shooting — said of resuming production, “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team joining former cast and crew are committed to completing what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Despite production resuming and the planned documentary, Baldwin and Rust remain embroiled in an array of lawsuits, as well as some criminal charges. Most recently, Hutchins’ parents and sister filed their own wrongful death lawsuit separate from the one Matthew settled. And in late January, prosecutors in New Mexico formally charged Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter (neither have entered pleas yet).