They’re Dating! ‘Daxton’ Debuts in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season Three Trailer

An Olivia Rodrigo shoutout, a possible love triangle, and two new characters join the new season

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Darren Barnet) are official in the trailer for Never Have I Ever‘s third season. On Wednesday, Netflix shared the first-look at the comedy series’ return — and this time things are getting romanic and kinda spicy.

The trailer for the Mindy Kaling-executive-produced show starts with the new couple in the school hallways holding hands, much to the surprise of everyone around them. She’s starting to become much more popular and is trying to get used to the attention. But even as the love is in the air, Devi is having… second thoughts.

“I like you!” says Paxton. “No one else thinks we make any sense,” Devi replies, before Paxton claps back: “No, you don’t think we make any sense.”

Along with a reference to Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, the show introduces a new set of characters, and a cute Indian guy that “definitely doesn’t look like a dork.” Love triangle moment incoming? Perhaps.

Joining the season are guest stars Terry Hu as Addison, a non-binary person from a local private school, and Deacon Phillippe portrays Devi’s debate team rival Parker.

