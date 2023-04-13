fbpixel
Senior Friggin’ Year

Devi Prepares to Say Goodbye to High School in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Final Season Trailer

The final season of the Mindy Kaling-executive-produced show is set to hit Netflix on June 8
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres in episode 410 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2023
Never Have I Ever LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

It’s senior friggin’ year in the new teaser for the fourth (and final) season of the hit Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever. The minute-long, John McEnroe-narrated preview hints at the escapades Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and company get into as they prepare to leave high school behind.

“There’s no denying that the journey to senior year has had it’s ups and downs — like some really bad down,” McEnroe says in the teaser. “But soon, Devi and her friends return to high school for one final year. And this time, they’re ready for anything.”

“Buckle up, nerds!” he adds.

So what might senior year entail? Well, based on the teaser, Devi appears to have added a new love interest to her already tangled love life. Ethan, played by Love, Victor star Michael Cimino, literally sweeps Devi off her feet as they share a near-kiss.

“I freaking love my future life,” Devi says.

The final season of the Mindy Kaling-executive-produced show is set to hit Netflix on June 8.

