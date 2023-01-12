Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon Go From Lovers to Friends to Something Else in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer

Friends to lovers is a tried and true romantic comedy trope. But in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon – rom-com royalty, really – flip the script, going from lovers to friends with the potential for something more to bubble to the surface. Arriving on the streaming platform on February 10, the film follows Kutcher’s Peter and Witherspoon’s Debbie as they swap lives for long enough to realize that their emotions are more complicated than they may have realized.

Two decades before Your Place or Mine takes place, Peter and Debbie’s chance encounter as each other’s one-night stand laid the foundation for 20 years of friendship. A single mother, Debbie has settled into a routine with her son in Los Angeles, unable to embark on the kind of impulsive adventures Peter explores in New York. When he takes over parenting duties for her to see what it’s like on the other side, she’s been out of the game so long that she’s stunned into silence by the simple act of a handsome man (Jesse Williams) asking for her number.

All the while, Peter is spending more and more time thinking about the night that they met – and whether or not the purely platonic setup they have going now is really what he wants or what’s best for either of them.

“Through the years, with every romantic comedy that I thought about doing, I would always ask if Reese was available,” Kutcher shared in a statement. “I’ve wanted to work with her my entire career. And so, when I was approached about this film, I immediately said, Yes.” Trending Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event Jeff Beck, Rock's Quiet Guitar Virtuoso, Dead at 78 The Chainsmokers Admit to Having Threesomes Together and We Wish We Didn't Know TikTok’s True Crime Community Is Turning on Idaho Murder Survivors

Your Place or Mine arrives as the feature directorial debut from Aline Brosh McKenna, who worked as a screenwriter on The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses. The film also stars Zoë Chao, Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, and Vella Lovell.

“It’s about love and getting out of your own way to find love and having the courage to take the leap to find it, and it’s meant to be written about people who have lived some and know who they are,” McKenna told People last year. “And [about] that chance that they’re taking to bridge the gap with each other and how they’re going to do that, given all the things they’ve undergone in the years since they’ve first met. I’m hoping that really resonates with people and makes them feel good in a time when I think we’re all looking for things that will make us feel great.”