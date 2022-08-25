Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Delusionally Calm in Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Teaser 

In the first teaser trailer for Noah Baumbach’s forthcoming film White Noise, Adam Driver (Jack) and Greta Gerwig (Barbette) attempt to write a guide on how to parent during the apocalypse. Adapted from Don DeLillo’s book of the same name, the movie follows the pair as they raise their four children in a world bouncing between slightly sane and completely unstable.

The kids make up a game in the backseat of the car to assess how afraid the people in the vehicles around them seem. Jack pulls out his dad card, asking why they’re so concerned about what other people are doing. “I want to know how scared I should be,” the younger daughter replies.

Throughout the trailer, Jack and Barbette navigate impending doom with delusional calmness. “Life is good, Jack,” she tells him. “As long as the children are here, we’re safe.”

While the world falls apart around them, the couple aimlessly drifts along with everyone else, letting the days and seasons all blur into one another as they go about their business as usual. In between their existential crises about life, death, and everything in between, their monotonous tasks continue. “Do not advance the action according to a plan,” Jack warns in a voice-over as the family enters an eerie supermarket — like they’re the only ones not clued into the Twilight Zone plot.

White Noise will arrive on Netflix and in select theaters with a supporting cast featuring Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, and Jodie Turner-Smith.