Back to Nevermore: Netflix Announces ‘Wednesday’ Will Return for Season 2

More misery awaits Wednesday Addams behind the doors of Evermore Academy. “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet,” Jenna Ortega lists off in the official Wednesday season two announcement trailer shared by Netflix. “It’s been pure torture. Thank you.”

The beginning of the teaser – soundtracked by Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” – shows the brooding teenager being driven away from the school for the supernatural, flashing back to her incredibly strange and danger-driven first semester there. Ahead of the official announcement, Netflix shared a clip of Wednesday typing away at the desk in her blackened dorm room. When she reached the final page of the book she’s been writing, she brings it to a close with a question: “The End?”

Not quite. “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix’s Tudum. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two.”

They added: “We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

One of their most viewed Netflix releases of all time Wednesday amassed over 341 million viewing hours worldwide within its first week on the platform, according to the streaming giant. In doing so, the series grabbed the crown from Stranger Things for the biggest debut streaming week for an English language series. The following week, it beat its own record with more than 411 million views.

The renewal teaser arrived amid speculative rumors that Wednesday was at risk of being canceled by the streaming giant that has become somewhat infamous for pulling the plug on popular shows — though not usually the ones that break the kind of records Wednesday has. Speculation formed and quickly spread on TikTok, where users spent much of the holiday season learning the viral dance scene from the series, based on reports that Amazon closed a deal to buy MGM, which produced Wednesday, meaning it could potentially be on the move to Prime Video.

But Amazon Studios’ new link to Netflix, one of its many streaming competitors, isn’t expected to impact releases on either platform negatively. According to Deadline, producers have already begun scouting locations and planning to expand the writer’s room for Wednesday‘s second season. Meanwhile, fans of the series are just hoping that someone who ends up in that room might share their vision of Wednesday and her cheerful werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair being endgame.

Ortega might be pushing for that too, or really anything to avoid Wednesday being one of the three points in a love triangle. “Now that Tyler’s off the table, I feel like she’s off of boys for a while,” the actress told MTV News. “I feel like her and Xavier are just getting to a safe place. I think there’s an opportunity there for a really sweet platonic relationship.”