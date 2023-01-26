fbpixel
Jennifer Coolidge Is a Medium With a Fear of the Supernatural in ‘We Have a Ghost’ Trailer

Out February 24, the Netflix haunted house film stars David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jahi Winston, and Tig Notaro
Anthony Mackie as Frank, Jennifer Coolidge as Judy Romano in We Have A Ghost Scott Saltzman/Netflix

Jennifer Coolidge has lived many lives on screen, one of her latest being in Netflix’s upcoming film We Have a Ghost. Judging by her fear-stricken reaction to seeing an actual ghost, the psychic medium she plays, Judy Romano, is the kind of supernatural communicator who hopes they never actually have to come in contact with the supernatural.

It doesn’t help that the ghost at hand, a wronged family man named Ernest (David Harbour), is in cahoots with a teenager named Kevin (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), whose family moved into a haunted house. Capturing Ernest on film, Kevin minded the moment for viral content. But soon enough, the news of an actual ghost lingering in the walls of their home attracted the attention of the CIA.

“Ready to have some fun?” Kevin asks Ernest, knowing his father (Anthony Mackie) is downstairs face to face with Romano and a full camera crew. Appearing in front of the medium, the ghost puts on his best face-melting act, sending Coolidge’s character straight through the window she jumped out of to get away from him.

We Have a Ghost arrives to Netflix on February 24. The horror-comedy film also stars Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter.

