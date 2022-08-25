Netflix Renews ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for Fourth and Final Season

Get ready to bid farewell to The Umbrella Academy. Netflix announced Thursday that it has renewed the superhero series — based on the comic books by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way — for a fourth and final season.

Following a two-year, pandemic-related wait for the series’ third season, The Umbrella Academy returned to the streaming service for Season 3 in June. Two months later, Netflix has ensured the story will wrap up with Season 4.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Premiering in 2019, The Umbrella Academy follows a family of superhero siblings who must unite together to protect the world.

Blackman shared more details about what could be in store for Season 4 in a new interview with Netflix’s Tudum.

“There are new enemies who want to see [the siblings] wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back?” Blackman teased. “The stakes have never been greater.”

In addition to Blackwell, who will return as showrunner, the final season will also see the return of stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore, as well as the addition of new cast members to be announced. Way will once again serve as co-executive producer.