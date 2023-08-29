Michael Fassbender Is an Assassin Desperately Trying to Stick to the Plan in ‘The Killer’ Trailer

In David Fincher‘s The Killer, Michael Fassbender plays an assassin with a simple mission: Stick to the damn plan. But in the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, the trained killer is having a harder time staying on course than he expected.

Arriving to select theaters in October before hitting Netflix on Nov. 10, The Killer follows Fassbender’s wronged assassin as he embarks on an international manhunt. His target has been set not only on his own employers but also on himself. It’s a fitting twist that the very people he’s going after are the ones who trained him.

Fincher’s first feature thriller in nearly a decade features a screenplay written by Andrew Kevin Walker, notably the director’s chief collaborator on the 1995 film Se7en. The Killer builds around Alexis “Matz” Nolent and artist Luc Jacamon’s 1998 graphic novel of the same name, which follows the life of an unnamed assassin in the midst of a psychological crisis.

“There’s this notion that the movies are dying. They’re not. There’s still minerals to mine, there are still jewels to be found, and there are still different ways to be shocked, entertained, uplifted, terrified,” Fincher told Rolling Stone in 2021. “They’re just changing. You change with them. I think anyone who, like me, is curious about how to impart their story, there’s going to be plenty more opportunities, at least in the short term. And depending on how long this pandemic goes on, there may be need for a lot more.”