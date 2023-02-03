The Smoke-Filled Basement Lives on as Netflix Renews ‘That ’90s Show’ for Season 2

That ’90s Show will get a shot at exploring 1996 in its second season following its renewal at Netflix. The new cast of characters will continue the legacy of the Forman family basement in Wisconsin when the That ’70s Show spinoff returns.

Netflix shared the announcement in an image featuring VHS tapes that most of its young cast have probably never encountered. That ’90s Show is led by 15-year-old Callie Haverda in the role of Leia Forman, Eric (Topher Grace), and Donna (Laura Prepon)’s daughter. The first season followed her adventures with the new set of friends she made while visiting her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), during summer vacation.

Her crew includes next-door neighbors Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Nate’s girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and Jay (Mace Coronel), son of the perpetually on-again, off-again couple Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie (Mila Kunis).

“We owe the fans, old and new, for taking the trip with us in the first season – and we can’t wait to be there with them in the second season,” Lindsey Turner, co-creator and executive producer, shared in a statement.

Co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Gregg Mettler added: “All of us at That ‘90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”