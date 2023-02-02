Trouble Follows the Pogues to the Caribbean in ‘Outer Banks’ Season Three Trailer

The season three trailer for Netflix’s sun-kissed drama Outer Banks finds its main crew members celebrating what little wins they can get while trouble rests on the horizon. As they settle into the Caribbean island they stumbled across after washing ashore, the Pogues come to the realization that they can run from their past, but they can’t hide – even in the most desolate of locations.

“For my father and me, the treasure was out way out,” John B (Chase Stokes) says in the trailer. “How we evened the scales. How the Pogues win. But at some point, you kind of have to wonder, was the treasure an escape? Or was it a trap?” Long believing his father, Big John (Charles Halford), was dead, the father-son duo share an emotional reunion in the midst of chaos.

They had already lost the physical treasure – the masses of gold they had to leave behind in the Outer Banks – but the new location they’ve branded “Poguelandia” was a chance for a fresh start. When they come face-to-face with Carlos Singh, a new villain on the hunt for a bounty, John B, Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) learn the hard way that the target on their back is hard to shake.

“You and your friends hold the key to the ultimate conquest, El Dorado,” Singh tells Kiara. “And that, my young friend, is my destiny.”

Outer Banks returns to Netflix on Feb. 23.