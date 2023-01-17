Netflix Unleashes Their Own ‘Bachelor in Paradise’-Style All-Star Dating Series

You know that old saying, “If at first you don’t succeed on a reality dating show, try again… and again… and again…,” right? Well, that certainly seems the case for the cast of Netflix’s latest attempt to help the relationship-doomed find viral fame love. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced the cast of the upcoming series Perfect Match, set to premiere on Feb. 14 (we will let you connect those dots).

Featuring a handful of the streaming service’s most famous singles — including from Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, and The Circle, and more — the group of hopefuls will travel to a tropical paradise in the hopes of finding their ultimate match — but with a twist, of course. “As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa,” the synopsis reads. “Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos? In this over-the-top journey of strategy and dating hosted by Nick Lachey, only one couple will be crowned the Perfect Match.”

The teaser for the trailer introduces the cast in pairs before declaring, “In the game of love, they’ll play by their own rules.”

Netflix reality show royalty Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden, The Ultimatum's Zay Wilson, and Too Hot To Handle and The Circle alum Chloe Veitch round out the cast. One interesting note: Francesca Farago is listed among the cast, though she has publicly been in a relationship with trans TikTok superstar Jesse Sullivan for some time now.

Below is the full cast:

Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind)

Calvin Crooks (The Circle)

Chase DeMoor (Too Hot To Handle)

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot To Handle, The Circle)

Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)

Damian Powers (Love Is Blind)

Diamond Jack (Love Is Blind)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

Francesca Farago (Too Hot To Handle)

Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot To Handle)

Ines Tazi (The Circle France)

Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot To Handle)

Joey Sasso (The Circle)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)

Lauren “LC” Chamblin (Love Is Blind)

Mitchell Eason (The Circle)

Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)

Savannah Palacio (The Circle)

Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind)

Will Richardson (The Mole)

Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)