Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan Get Inside Each Other’s Minds in ‘Maestro’ Teaser Trailer

Practice makes perfect for Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the first official teaser trailer for Maestro. Starring as the acclaimed composer Leonard Bernstein and his great love Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the pair sit in a field with their backs pressed against each other. They’re certain that they can intertwine their minds closely enough to know what the other is thinking if they concentrate enough. As a young couple, they start simple: with numbers. “You should stop and think because I am sending it to you,” Felicia tells Leonard. He guesses 20, but that isn’t it, so they try again.

Maestro, which will receive a limited theatrical release in November before it arrives on Netflix on Dec. 20, chronicles the great Bernstein love story. In a synopsis from the streaming service, the film is described as: “A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.”

Cooper wrote the film with Josh Singer in addition to serving as its director. In the teaser trailer, the Bernsteins are captured in black and white during their youth, going to parties and guessing numbers in fields. When they’re shown later in life, their hair is greyed from both age and experience, and the film is in soft-toned color.

Even then, they reconvene in the field. Felicia guesses that Leonard is thinking of the number nine or maybe five. “It’s two, darling,” he tells her once she’s given up. “Like us — a pair. Two little ducks in the pond.”

Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor round out the cast of Maestro. The film was produced by Cooper, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and Kristie Macosko Krieger.