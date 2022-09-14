Divorces Be Damned: Netflix’s Experimental Dating Show ‘Love Is Blind’ Back for Season 3 in New Trailer

Netflix isn’t letting the turnout of Season Two of Love Is Blind get them down — the hit experimental dating show is back for a third season. The streaming platform released the first teaser for the upcoming season on Wednesday, introducing a new crop of singles who are eager to gain Instagram followers find love.

“Where are you at, wifey? Come at me,” one male suitor says. Elsewhere, a woman declares, “Boyfriend season is over.”

While Season 3 is moving from Chicago to Dallas to find its couples, the show’s format is staying the same: Singles will date and get engaged without ever seeing each other, relying entirely on the emotional connection they’ve built while communicating via “pods.” Once in the real world, the couples will move in with each other and decide if they want to legally bind their relationship and get married after just a few weeks of knowing each other.

A major source of drama for the show? The wedding is used as a deciding factor as to whether the couples will stay together or break up, with some participants opting to say “no” at the altar. Because why break up on the couch like normal people?

The new teaser trailer comes just weeks after the two couples who actually got married in the previous season of the show announced their plans to divorce. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, both announced their respective splits within days of each other.

(Before the group of new singles make their debut, Netflix is releasing Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which revisits the season 2 pairings and will hopefully get to the bottom of the recent breakups, this Friday.)

But to be fair, the show has seen some romantic success — two couples from Season One are still together and seemingly happily married.

Love Is Blind Season 3 premieres on Oct. 19 on Netflix, with weekly drops through Nov. 9.