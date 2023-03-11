fbpixel
Triples Is Best

Netflix Sets ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Season 3 Premiere Date

Tim Robinson's cult sketch comedy series returns to the streaming service this May
Tim Robinson
I Think You Should Leave Netflix

Nearly a year after the cult Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson was picked up for a third season, the streaming service has revealed when Season Three will finally arrive.

Netflix announced Friday night (fittingly) that I Think You Should Leave would return with another six episodes on May 30, noting that “triples is best“:

Co-created by SNL vets Robinson and Zach Kanin, Season One of I Think You Should Leave premiered in 2019 to wide acclaim. The show’s funeral power ballad “Friday Night” even made it onto Rob Sheffield’s list of the year’s 25 best songs. (“It makes me feel something; it makes me feel like an idiot for feeling something; it plays in my head when I’m trying to concentrate on something more important,” he wrote. “Isn’t that what pop music is all about?”)

The pandemic-delayed Season 2 premiered in July 2021; it wasn’t until 10 months later — in May 2022 — that Netflix announced that the series had been renewed, and it took another 10 months — March 10, 2023 — for Netflix to finally announce when Season 3 would premiere.

In 2022, Robinson won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama for his work on the bizarro sketch series.

