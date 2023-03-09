Anitta Will Head to Las Encinas for ‘Élite’ Season 7

Netflix’s popular drama Élite will soon return for its seventh season, and the series is getting a shakeup from Brazilian pop star Anitta. “A girl from Rio that you might already know… is about to make an entrance into Las Encinas,” the official account for the show shared on Twitter announcing casting.

The announcement arrives alongside new cast photos of the singer in character, introducing her unique flip of fundamentally disregarded uniform from the private school in Spain that the show centers around. In one, she poses in front of a chalkboard, sporting a cropped crewneck over a bold red corset. In another, she leans against a wall of lockers in a matching three-piece short set, knee-high boots, and hoop earrings.

Also joining the series in season seven are Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Fernando Líndez, Ivánn Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín, and Maribel Verdú. They join returning actors Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia, Adam Nourou, Carmen Arrufat, Álex Pastrana, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, and Nadia Al Saidi.

Annita’s film and television credits stretch back to 2013, with recurring appearances and hosting gigs spanning the past decade. But Élite is a major step in her plan to establish a strong foundation to build her post-music career.

Last October, the singer told Wall Street Journal she only envisions her pursuit of pop superstardom lasting another five or six years, mostly because she’s already checked most of the boxes. “It’s pointless for me to keep pushing myself to keep doing things that won’t fulfill new dreams,” she said. “I’ve already done what was impossible. What is bigger than No. 1?”