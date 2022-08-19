Nathan Fielder to Get a Second Shot at Human Connection With Season Two of ‘The Rehearsal’

Nathan Fielder will get another chance to manufacture some human connection — and keep putting himself through the emotional ringer — now that The Rehearsal has been renewed for a second season.

HBO announced the news Friday, Aug. 19, ahead of the final episode of the show’s celebrated first season. “Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO’s executive Vice President of programming, in a statement. “We have no idea where season two will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent.”

The Rehearsal premiered back in July, arriving five years after the end of his acclaimed Comedy Central series, Nathan for You. The new show somehow managed to up the surreal, hyper-meta stakes of its predecessor: Where Fielder “helped” struggling businesses gin up more attention and customers with outlandish, incredibly ineffectual schemes, The Rehearsal found him roping regular people into equally ridiculous situations by “helping” them prepare for major life events through elaborate rehearsals.

“The comedy doesn’t go away just because the concept is so strange, and the Fielder Method in every sense is so ludicrous,” Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall wrote in his review of Season One of The Rehearsal. “But the rehearsals elicit genuine feelings from many of the participants in ways that can feel as surprising as they are cathartic.”

Along with The Rehearsal, Fielder is prepping another new series, The Curse, with Emma Stone and Uncut Gems co-director, Benny Safdie. Set to air on Showtime, the series centers around a couple whose life is upended by a curse as they try to have a child and star in their own controversial HGTV show.