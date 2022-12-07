fbpixel
Madame Speaker

Nancy Pelosi Navigates Jan. 6 Chaos in New ‘Pelosi in the House’ Trailer

New film, directed by Pelosi's daughter Alexandra, tracks the former Dem leader's life and political career
Nancy Pelosi and her daughter Alexandra. Courtesy of HBO

With Nancy Pelosi’s tenure as the top Democrat in the House of Representatives officially over, a new documentary — produced and directed by her daughter, Alexandra — will examine her life and career in politics. 

The new trailer for Pelosi in the House opens with Alexandra asking her mother why she chose this life, prompting the elder Pelosi to reply with a grin, “I didn’t really choose this life. It chose me.” A few moments later, Alexandra gives a sense of just how long she’s been working on this film, quipping as she follows Nancy through the Capitol, “For my entire adult life, I’ve been two steps behind you, trying to keep up with you with this camera.”

From there, the trailer touches on Pelosi’s backstory, her rise to become the first woman Speaker of the House, and the actual nitty-gritty work of being a party leader in Congress (some people count sheep to go to sleep, Pelosi jokes that she counts votes). The trailer then ends with some harrowing behind-the-scenes footage shot at the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

Pelosi In the House will premiere on HBO next Tuesday, Dec. 13. 

