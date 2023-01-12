’My Dad The Bounty Hunter’ Trailer Takes Family Bonds to Outer Space

Intergalactic bounty hunting comes with enough challenges on its own, but in the first trailer for Netflix’s animated series My Dad The Bounty Hunter, a space-traveling crime-fighting dad finds himself navigating an accidental bring-your-kids-to-work day.

Yearning to spend more time with their workaholic dad, two young siblings named Lisa and Sean stow away on his truck while he heads off to work. They aren’t really sure what it is he does that keeps him away for so long, but when they pop out to surprise him, they’re met with a high-tech security system announcing an intruder alert on what turned out to be a decked out spaceship.

“Your mom’s gonna kill me,” Lisa and Sean’s dad sighs, realizing he’s going to have to teach them the ins and outs of chasing down aliens and firing laser guns if they have any hope of making it home to mom in one piece.

“My Dad The Bounty Hunter is a love letter to animation, science fiction, and Black families rolled into a crazy action-comedy,” Everett Downing, who created the show alongside Patrick Harpin, shared in a statement when the series was announced in December. “We threw everything we love about sci-fi into this show, but it’s the family at the center of the story that we’re most excited about.”

Streaming in full on Netflix beginning Feb. 9, My Dad The Bounty Hunter stars Laz Alonso, Yvonne Orji, Priah Ferguson, Yvette Nicole Brown, JeCobi Swain, Leslie Uggams, Rob Riggle, Jim Rash, and Jamie Chung.

The first episode is available now via Netflix After School.