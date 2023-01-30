fbpixel
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer Makes a Case for Not Inviting Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston to Your Wedding

The sequel film finds the couple tasked with solving a kidnapping when the groom of a wedding they're attending is held for ransom
Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2 Scott Yamano/Netflix

Murder Mystery 2 makes a strong case for keeping Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as far away from your wedding as humanly possible. Arriving on Netflix on March 31, the follow-up to 2019’s Murder Mystery finds the actors reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey, a pair of murder magnets tasked with solving a kidnapping when the high-profile groom of a wedding they’re attending is snatched up and held for ransom.

“We’re not gonna be invited anywhere ever again,” Aniston says in the first official film trailer. And it wouldn’t be without cause. In the first Murder Mystery film, the couple’s honeymoon adventures led them to a billionaire’s yacht – but then the billionaire turned up dead, and Nick and Audrey were the prime suspects. This time around, they’re the ones doing the investigating rather than the ones being investigated.

The premise is simple: either Nick and Audrey deliver $50 million to the Arc de Triomphe, or their friend, the Maharaja, dies. It’s not exactly how they envisioned their first trip to Paris, but the unfortunate circumstances will certainly help get their budding private eye detective agency off the ground. On the flip side, all of the accidental murders that pile up as they try to save their friend definitely aren’t helping them beat the murder magnet allegations.

Murder Mystery 2 is directed by Jeremy Garelick. The film also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Dany Boon, and Adeel Akhtar.

