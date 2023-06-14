‘Minx’ Is Back in Business and ‘Better Than Ever’ With First Season 2 Trailer

Minx, the acclaimed workplace comedy about the inner workings of a Playgirl-esque magazine with a feminist twist, has unveiled the first trailer for the Starz series’ much-anticipated second season.

“Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women,” Starz said in its Season 2 synopsis. “In season two, Doug, Joyce and the entire Bottom Dollar crew grapple with Minx’s explosive success, which takes them all to thrilling new places and brings more money, fame and temptation than anyone knows how to handle.”

“A lot of people counted us out, but we are back, and we are better than ever,” Johnson’s Doug Renetti says in the trailer’s opening moments as the magazine goes global, but the character could also be talking about Minx itself: The series’ first season premiered on the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max to glowing reviews in March 2022, but after picking the show up for a Season 2, HBO Max abruptly canceled Minx mid-production in Dec. 2022.

Starz then swooped in to rescue the series, with the second season slated to debut July 21. (In a meta twist, as hinted in the trailer, Season 2 features Rolling Stone doing a story on Minx.)

Minx also stars Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Idara Victor and Elizabeth Perkins, and was created by showrunner Ellen Rapoport. Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig and Unpregnant director Rachel Lee Goldenberg are among the show’s executive producers.