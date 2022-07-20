‘Mike’: Step Into the Ring With Mike Tyson in New Trailer for Hulu Series

Step into the ring with Mike Tyson in the first trailer for Mike, Hulu’s eight-part limited series about the legendary and troubled boxer.

Trevante Rhodes stars as “Iron Mike” in the limited series, which details Tyson’s life from childhood to the present, touching on his rise to world champion and cultural icon, his rape conviction and prison sentence, and the infamous bite.

“Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream, and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story,” Hulu said of the limited series. “Mike is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.”

Mike also stars Harvey Keitel as Tyson’s coach and mentor Cus D’Amato, Laura Harrier as Tyson’s former wife Robin Givens, Russell Hornsby as promoter Don King, and Li Eubanks as Desiree Washington, the model who accused Tyson of rape. I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers created the series, with Karin Gist serving as showrunner.

The first two episodes of the limited series premiere on August 25, with two new episodes debuting on Hulu each week after that.