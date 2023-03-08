Federal Agents Confiscate Loaded Gun From Comedian Mike Epps at Airport TSA Checkpoint

Comedian and actor Mike Epps’ recent travel plans didn’t quite go according to plan. Epps was detained at the Indianapolis airport Sunday after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded gun in his possession, according to Associated Press.

The weapon, a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol, was found in his backpack and was promptly confiscated. According to WTHR-TV, the gun was loaded with four rounds of ammunition, but the firing pin was empty. Epps was not detained or arrested.

TSA reportedly referred the case to the Marion County prosecutor’s office in case further escalation is required, though a spokesperson for the office said that it would be unlikely.

“These matters rarely result in criminal charges,” Michael Leffler said, according to AP. “I think it is important to note that the burden of proof required by statute and case law requires you to prove whether an individual knowingly or intentionally brought the firearm. Generally speaking, the most common circumstance is that firearms located by TSA or airport police are unintentionally left in bags.”

Epps reportedly told the airport TSA agents that he forgot the pistol was in his bag. Representatives for the actor did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

Earlier this week, Epps appeared in the first official trailer for Boots Riley’s upcoming Prime Video series I’m a Virgo, where he stars alongside Jharrel Jerome and Carmen Ejogo. He also portrayed Richard Pryor in Winning Time and appeared in the Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy-led comedy You People.