Michelle Yeoh Makes History With Best Actress Win at 2023 Oscars: ‘This Is a Beacon of Hope’

In a stunning victory, Michelle Yeoh took home the trophy for best actress at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress made history as the first Asian American to win the category and the first woman of color to receive the award in two decades, following Halle Berry, who was the first Black woman and woman of color to win the Academy Award in 2002 and presented Yeoh with her history-making win tonight.

“To all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said in her acceptance speech. “This is proof that dream big and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.”

She added: “I have to dedicate this to my mom – all the moms in the world – because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight. She’s 84, and I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys. I’m bringing this home to you and also to my extended family in Hong Kong, where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders giving me a leg up so that I can be here today.”

Yeoh has been a force in filmmaking since the Eighties, rising to fame for her starring roles in action films Police Story 3: Supercop, James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies, and international sensation Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon by Ang Lee. And while Yeoh has been an icon and prolific actress and stuntwoman for decades, her performance as Evelyn Wang in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once garnered long-deserved accolades from several largely white institutions.

In January, the beloved actress accepted the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and shared a touching speech about the impact of her win for the role of Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once. "I'm holding onto this," Yeoh said as she held up her trophy. "It's been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today. But I think it's been worth it."

Yeoh again made history at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards the following month when she became the first Asian woman to win Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor Leading Role. “This is not just for me,” she said while accepting the honor. “This is for every little girl that looks like me… Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard. And tonight you have shown us that it is possible, and I am grateful.”

The actress was also the first Malaysian to receive an Academy Award nomination in any category with her Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Yeoh was nominated for the award alongside Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana De Armas for Blonde, Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans.