Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar Was the Guest of Honor at Her Wedding

Michelle Yeoh’s 19-year engagement to former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt came to an end on July 27 when the couple officially tied the knot at a wedding ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland. The actress had all of the most important people in her life present at the event, including her friends, family, and the golden Oscar she was awarded when she made history as the first Asian American to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y and she said yes,” a program from the wedding, posted by veteran Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa, read. “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Guests at the ceremony celebrated the couple and posted for photographs alongside her prized trophy. In her acceptance speech when she was presented with the award in March, Yeoh dedicated the win to her mother, but also to you young boys and girls who are paving their own path.

“To all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said. “This is proof that dream big and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.”

If the Oscar win was Yeoh’s grand celebratory moment, this wedding was her husband’s. “A piece of paper doesn’t change it for me,” the actress told the Los Angeles Times last year. “But it means a lot to Jean, so it means a lot to me.”