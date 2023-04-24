Michelle Obama Tells Oprah She ‘Slow-Ghosted’ Friends When Reaching White House

A new Netflix special, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, will premiere April 25 on Netflix, five months after the release of the former first lady’s bestselling self-help book of the same name.

The special, running an hour and thirty minutes, features a sit-down conversation in Los Angeles between the two iconic Black women on the last night of Michelle’s The Light We Carry book tour.

In these exclusive clips, you can watch Oprah ask Michelle about cutting out friends of hers when she entered the White House in January of 2009.

“Did all of your friends make the cut once you went to the White House?” Oprah asks, and then mentions a statement Michelle had made to her about it: “Lost oxygen, couldn’t make the climb.” Trending Neil Young and Stephen Stills Honor David Crosby, Revive Buffalo Springfield at Light Up The Blues ‘Succession’: The Roy Siblings Meet Their Match in Alexander Skarsgård’s Lukas Matsson Justine Lupe on Willa, the Sex Worker Tied Up in ‘Succession’ Unhinged Lindsey Graham Yells, Spews Lies About Abortion

“Nope. No, they did not,” replies Michelle. “Here’s the thing that I’ve learned: Stay open to friends… but when they show you who they are, you got to [believe them], and then move on. And some friends had foibles that were fine for ‘regular’ friends, but once we get into the White House, it was like, ‘Oh, you can’t be that person up in here. We got too much at stake.’”

“If my friends weren’t acting right? It was slow ghost,” she continued. “You know, the slow ghost — where you don’t cut ‘em off right away, but you just become less… available.”