Meryl Streep Makes Her Debut in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ With Season Three Teaser

A guest star worthy of being presented on Oscars Sunday! Hulu just released the official teaser for Only Murders in the Building Season three — and shared a first look at Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd as the season’s newest guest stars.

“This really happening again?” asks Oliver (Martin Short) to start the visual, likely referring to the dramatic ending of Season 2 when Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) collapsed on stage. “Well, you know, who are we without another homicide?” asks Mabel (Selena Gomez).

The teaser then takes a turn to show a “surprise you never saw coming”: Streep taking on a new role for the beloved show’s latest season. “Oh my god, it’s me! Alexis,” Streep says with a surprised laugh during a roundtable reading. “Oh, I’m sorry. It’s me, isn’t it?”

As Streep cackles, the camera pans to a judging Ben looking up from behind his thick, framed glasses. Then, the video shows Ben and Oliver together as Ben excitedly yells, “I’m psyched! I’m so psyched,” seemingly before his death in the previous season.

The teaser is the first look of Streep on the show after Steve Martin (who plays Charles-Haden Savage) shared a selfie with the actress, Rudd, Short, and Gomez in mid-January. “The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun!” he tweeted. “A cast to dream of.”

At the time, Gomez also shared a video alongside her show’s co-stars, before Gomez said, “Could this honestly get any better?” before showing Rudd and Streep. “I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!” Gomez wrote on Instagram.

The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEk — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2023

Rudd spoke about his excitement about acting with Streep during an interview with People, calling her “arguably the greatest of all time” and describing Short as “one of the funniest people on the planet.” Trending Why I Chose to Appear in Netflix’s Controversial Pornhub Documentary ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Goes After Tucker Carlson’s Trump Texts and Jan. 6 Video Edits Oscars 2023: What Will Win and What Should Win Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band Postpone More Shows Due to Illness

“It’s a special place, I could just tell, I could feel it, it’s such a great group of people, and it’s also just a really fun place to be,” Rudd told the magazine.

It’s unclear when the new season of Only Murders will premiere on Hulu, but the streaming service teased that it’s “coming soon.”