Meryl Streep Checks Into ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on Hulu

Meryl Streep will be joining the cast of Hulu’s hit show Only Murders in the Building. The three-time Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actress will appear in Season Three of the murder mystery/podcast satire series.

Selena Gomez, who stars in the show along with Steve Martin and Martin Short, shared Streep’s role in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Could this honestly get any better?” an excited Gomez says while revealing Streep is joining the cast. Whether Streep will appear as a one-time guest or as a recurring character is still under wraps. Paul Rudd, who made a cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the second season‘s finale, will also be on board for the upcoming season.

Streep, who has won Oscars for her roles in Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice, and The Iron Lady, has portrayed a variety of characters over her illustrious career — from the icy editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada to mother Donna Sheridan-Carmichael in Mamma Mia!, alongside many more wide-ranging roles. She also played the wonderfully antagonizing Mary Louise in Season Two of HBO’s Big Little Lies, in one of the few major TV roles of her long career.

After its first season, Only Murders in the Building scooped up 17 Emmy nominations and won three — Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Sound Mixing, and Best Comedy Guest Actor for Nathan Lane, his first Emmy.

In December last year, Gomez crashed her Only Murders in the Building co-stars’ appearance onstage during their SNL co-hosting gig. That same month, Martin Short featured as Lumière in Beauty and the Beast – A 30th Celebration, a part-live action, part-animated anniversary celebration of the classic film.