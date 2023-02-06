Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Ayo Edebiri Join Mel Brooks’ Twisted ‘History of the World, Part II’ in New Trailer

AP U.S. history students who couldn’t wait to tell everyone they were in AP U.S. History have some new material to study up on with the return of Mel Brooks‘ classic 1981 comedy History of the World. In the first official full-length trailer for the eight-episode Hulu series, out March 6, History of the World, Part II takes aim at the origins of “Yo mama” prank calls, restroom hand dryers, and musical theater.

“Some call me Jesus Christ, son of God,” Jay Ellis offers in a very low-rizz flirting situation. Quinta Brunson’s character doesn’t skip a beat, hitting back: “Some call him broke and corny.”

The trailer is packed with comedy stars, including Brunson’s Abbott Elementary co-star Tyler James Williams, who plays an officer tasked with explaining to his white colleague that Harriet Tubman (Wanda Sykes with a gun) was not the inventor of the bathtub. “How did these dumbasses enslave us?” she asks in genuine disbelief.

There’s also Taika Waititi as a tongue-tied Sigmund Freud (“Join me for my masterbates … masterclass”) and Seth Rogen as Noah sneaking too many dogs on the ark (“Don’t tell God”). The time-spanning series also features appearances from Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, Ayo Edebiri, Blake Griffin, Preston Lacy, Anna Maria Horsford, Mena Massoud, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Crystal Kung Minkoff, George Wallace, Michaela Watkins, Kym Whitley, Casey Wilson, and more.

The previously announced cast includes Zazie Beetz, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Danny DeVito, Johnny Knoxville, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Ratajkowski, Nick Robinson, Sarah Silverman, Reggie Watts, and more.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony-baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are history,” Brooks said of the return.