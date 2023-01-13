fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Reopen the History B(r)ooks

Mel Brooks Reveals All-Star Ensemble That Will Tell More ‘History of the World’

See trailer for Hulu miniseries that finally gives a sequel to 1981 comedy epic
Hulu

Over 40 years after Mel Brooks had the presence of mind to title his epic 1981 comedy History of the World, Part I, the film’s sequel is finally set for release with a similarly all-star ensemble and factually loose portrayal of historic events. 

As opposed to its predecessor — which crammed centuries into 90 minutes  — History of the World, Part II will be a four-night event, kicking of March 6 on Hulu

Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes and Brooks himself lead the cast, which also includes Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen (as Noah, of “The Ark” fame), Zazie Beatz, Dove Cameron, Kumail Nanjiani, Sarah Silverman, Taika Waititi and dozens more set to appear over the course of the miniseries.

Trending

The new teaser for Part II — presented by Brooks, who co-wrote the miniseries — gives a taste of some of the historical figures whose story will get spoofed: Alexander Graham Bell, Ulysses Grant, Sigmund Freud, Rasputin, Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, Kublai Khan, and Jesus Christ.

Also partaking in the fun are Josh Gad, Johnny Knoxville, Emily Ratajkowski, J.B. Smoove, Jay Ellis, Danny Devito, Pamela Adlon… and that’s just who’s listed in the teaser.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Golden Globes: Full List of Winners

James Cameron Praises ‘Avatar 2’ Nearing $2 Billion: ‘Enough With Streaming Already! I'm Tired of Sitting on My A--’

Elizabeth Hurley Frolicking Beachside in a Tiny, Electric Blue Bikini Will Warm Your Cold Winter Heart

NBA YoungBoy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad