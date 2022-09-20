Megan Thee Stallion to Pull Double Duty on ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Season

Saturday Night Live has announced its initial slate of hosts and musical guests for its upcoming 48th season, including a special episode featuring Megan Thee Stallion pulling double duty.

The sketch show will return Oct. 1 with Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar, while Brendan Gleeson and Willow will appear on Oct. 8. Megan will then take the stage as host and musical guest on Oct. 15.

Meg celebrated the exceptionally good news with some apt all-caps tweeting: “THEE HOT GIRL COACH IS HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TUNE IN ALL HOTTIES.” This will mark Megan’s first time hosting, but third time performing on SNL: She last took the stage in Oct. 2020, while she made her debut in 2019 when she joined Chance the Rapper — also pulling double duty that night — for a performance of “Handsome.”

Megan has spoken a lot lately about her ambitions to make in-roads in Hollywood. She recently appeared in an episode of the new Marvel/Disney+ series She-Hulk, and she also has a role in the upcoming A24 film, Fucking Identical Twins. Along with appearing on screen, Meg told New York Magazine that wants to be involved behind-the-scenes, too, like Ice Cube and Queen Latifah.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director, and I’m also going to be a producer.”

As for SNL’s other Season 48 hosts and musical guests, the season premiere will mark Teller’s SNL debut, while Lamar will be performing on the show for the third time (he previously took the stage in 2013 and 2014, and made a cameo in 2018). Both Gleeson and Willow will be making their SNL debuts on the Oct. 8 episode, as well.