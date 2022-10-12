Megan Thee Stallion Tells Sarah Sherman Her ‘Whole WAP is Out’ in Silly ‘SNL’ Teaser

Sarah Sherman is roaming the halls of Saturday Night Live butt-naked. Well, at least in the teaser for this weekend’s episode hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.

Sherman pops her head in to check on Megan, who’s practicing her lines on Saturday’s show, where she will serve as both host and musical guest. “Oh my god! Sarah girl, hey! I am so excited,” Meg says. “I’m a little nervous, but I feel like we’re gonna have fun.” Sherman — who’s only shown close up in the first few shots— responds, “That’s the spirit, you’re the best. You’re literally gonna be amazing.”

Then Megan pauses and breaks some news to Sherman: “Sarah, bitch, do you know you are completely naked?” The video then zooms out and shows a naked Sherman (covered by pixelated blocks, of course) realizing she’s been in the nude this whole time.

“Yeah, like totally naked,” she says. “So, like all day, you didn’t know you was completely butt-ass naked?”

“No! And I literally saw all of my coworkers. I took two trains here with a transfer. I bought a candy bar from a kid on a train,” Sherman said as Meg made a silly disgusted face. “And nobody, not one person, said a single thing? Ugh!”

Then, of course, Megan had to make a reference to one of her most iconic songs.

“Well, let me be the first to tell you: your whole WAP is out,” Meg said before Sherman responded, “More like a DAP. Dry as a bone.

When it was announced that she’d not only perform but also host the SNL episode, Megan shared a tweeter filled with excitement in all-caps, writing: “THEE HOT GIRL COACH IS HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TUNE IN ALL HOTTIES.”

Saturday’s episode marks her return to the show. She last performed “Savage” in Oct. 2020 and called out the attorney general of Kentucky who didn’t pursue charges against the officers who killed Breonna Taylor. And she made her debut in 2019, joining Chance the Rapper.