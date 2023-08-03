See Megan Thee Stallion Make Big Screen Debut in Trailer for ‘Dicks: The Musical’

A24 has revealed the first trailer for the studio’s first-ever musical, titled Dicks: The Musical, starring Megan Thee Stallion (in her first big screen role), Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang.

The musical was written by the film’s stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who play the titular “dicks,” self-obsessed, not-so-identical twins who plot to bring who they believe to be their birth parents (Lane and Mullally) back together.

Always. On. Top.



Watch the official trailer for DICKS: THE MUSICAL, a comedy extravaganza (and our first movie musical!) starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp. In Theaters September 29 pic.twitter.com/2Secv7at6B — A24 (@A24) August 3, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion shows up in the trailer in the role of what appears to be the twins’ boss, delivering some workplace rhymes in the preview. “Y’all just servants / This my palace / Built it brick-by-brick,” she raps. “So get in line / Drop on your knees / And suck my fucking dick.”

Yang also briefly appears in the trailer, playing the role of God. Dicks: The Musical was helmed by longtime Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm director Larry Charles. Trending Rudy Giuliani in Vile New Audio Transcripts: 'Jewish Men Have Small Cocks' 'Arrogant, Self-Centered, and Unkind': Filmmaker Details Alleged Experiences With Lizzo in 2019 Taylor Swift Gives Over $55 Million in Bonuses to Everyone on Colossal Eras Tour Grateful Dead, Tower of Power, Santana and More Feature in 'San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time'

Dicks: The Musical arrives in theaters on September 29; before that, the film will debut to open the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness programming this month.

The movie marks Megan Thee Stallion’s big-screen debut after a few TV gigs; the rapper previously appeared as herself on She-Hulk in addition to roles on shows like P-Valley and Good Girls.