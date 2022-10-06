The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and LCD Soundsystem Blow Up in ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Doc Trailer

“Sounding good and having a good time.” On Thursday, Utopia released the trailer for Meet Me in the Bathroom, an upcoming Showtime documentary inspired by Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name, about the wild alt-rock music scene that blew up in New York City in the early 2000s.

“People went crazy for it,” says one voice in the trailer. “Suddenly, there were events everywhere. It all happened so fast,” adds another.

The documentary captures the rise of bands including The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, The Moldy Peaches, The Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Liars.

“Being a woman fronting a rock band, I was sensationalized,” says Karen Lee Orzolek in the trailer. “You could feel the love from the community.”

“I lived in fear my whole life, and I had nothing to lose,” adds LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy. “It was about freedom.”

The film, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, explores the impact of these bands in music and culture following the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, and the shifts in technology and politics that were to come.

“It tells the story of how a new generation kickstarted a musical rebirth for New York City that reverberated around the world,” reads the synopsis.

The film will feature audio interviews and never-before-seen footage. It’s set to premiere in theaters for a one-night-only screening on Nov. 8 before heading to Showtime on Nov. 25.

“This was an important and poignant period of time in the city,” Goodman told Rolling Stone in 2017. “And I wanted to document it.”

“The nature of memory is imprecise even though we’re sure about all sorts of things. That goes 100 times for complex and emotional drug- and booze-soaked and years-ago memories,” she added. “What’s rad about an oral history is that all those memories can coexist.”