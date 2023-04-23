Matthew Perry Promises to Remove Keanu Reeves Barbs From Future Copies of His Memoir

Matthew Perry has promised to remove the unprovoked swipes at Keanu Reeves from future printings of the Friends actor’s memoir.

In Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry twice poked fun at Reeves when writing about the deaths of “talented” actors like Heath Ledger, Chris Farley and River Phoenix.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry wrote in one chapter. On his reaction to Farley’s death, Perry added, “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

"I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston's dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us."

Readers didn't take too kindly to Perry's barbs toward the John Wick actor and by-all-accounts nice dude, forcing Perry to promptly apologize. Nearly six months after the controversy, the Chandler Bing portrayer has promised to go one step further by removing the Reeves references from his tome when it is republished.

“I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” Perry said at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books Saturday (via Variety). “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

Perry added, “If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid.”