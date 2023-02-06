fbpixel
Secret Agent Elvis

Matthew McConaughey Voices Elvis Presley in Priscilla-Approved Animated Series ‘Agent Elvis’

Expect space travel and a sidekick chimp by the King of Rock & Roll's side in the animated adult series
Netflix; Rick Kern/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey is Elvis Presley — well, an imaginary, space-traveling Elvis with a sidekick chimpanzee, that is.

On Monday, Netflix released the official teaser for Agent Elvis, a new adult animated series set for March 2023, which captures McConaughey voicing the King of Rock & Roll in the strangest of settings: fighting villains.

As one character puts things in the teaser: “Holy sh-t. Fucking Elvis!”

The teaser sees the King of Rock & Roll walking on the moon, training for his secret agency job, riding a jeep through the jungle, beating up bad guys, and enlisting a chimpanzee named Scatter — which the musician had in real life! — as his trigger-pulling sidekick. During the day, he’s a singer, and at night he’s part of a secret agency called the TCB.

“Every once in a while, a man accomplishes the impossible,” said McConaughey in his not-so-exact Elvis voice. “All it takes is someone with a dream. Because when a man dreams, he can change the world.” (We wonder what Austin Butler thinks of this!)

The animated series, made for adults as evidenced by the animated blood squirts and profanity two seconds into the teaser, lists Presley’s wife, Priscilla Presley, as a co-creator and executive producer, alongside rock singer John Eddie. Mike Arnold of Archer fame is set to be the co-showrunner and head writer alongside Eddie. Meanwhile, the iconic fashion designer John Varvatos is in charge of choosing the digital wardrobe for Agent Elvis.

This is the first adult animated series to come out of Sony Pictures Animation, the studio that created the beloved Into the Spider-Verse film.

McConaughey knows a thing or two about voicing characters as he plays Buster Moon, the male koala protagonist of the movies Sing and Sing 2. Aside from his role as Rust in Season 1 of True Detective, this is one of the actor’s first leading TV-focused roles.

